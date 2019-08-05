ALL PARTY MEETING: Will fight attempt to abrogate special status of J&K: Farooq

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday unanimously resolved to fight any attempt to abrogate the constitutional provisions that guarantee it special status or any move to trifurcate the state.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, reading out a resolution adopted at the meeting, said the parties have decided to send delegations to meet the president, the prime minister and leaders of various political parties to apprise them about the consequences of any attempt to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution or carry out delimitation of constituencies or trifurcating the state.

The meeting was held as Kashmir remained on edge on Sunday with authorities stepping up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

The meeting was also attended Mehbooba Mufti, President JKPDP, Patron PDP Muzaffar Hussain Beg, Abdul Rehman Veeri GS PDP, Sajad Ghani Lone Chairman JKPC, Imran Reza Ansari, Abdul Ghani Vakeel, Taj Mohiuddin Vice President JKPCC, M Y Tarigami CPIM, Vice President JKNC Omar Abdullah, MPs of NC, Justice Hassnain Masoodi, Mohamad Akbar lone, provincial president jknc Nasir Sogami, Shah Faesal, PUF, Ali Mohammad Sagar GS JKNC, Muzaffar Shah ANC, Uzair Ronga PUF, Suhail Bukhari PDP.

“It was unanimously resolved that all the parties would be united in their resolve to protect and defend identity, autonomy and special status of J-K against all attacks and onslaughts whatsoever. That modification, abrogation of Articles 35A and 370, unconstitutional delimitation or trifurcation of the state would be an aggression against the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” Farooq Abdullah said.

He said the parties resolved to make an appeal to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various political parties to safeguard the legitimate interests of the people of the state with regard to constitutional guarantees given to them.

“The parties decided to seek audience with the president and the prime minister,” he added.

The former Union minister said the parties would also apprise them of the “unwholesome consequences bound to follow” the unconstitutional violation of these guarantees.

The parties appealed to India and Pakistan not to take any steps that will escalate tension in the region, Abdullah said.

He also appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace.

“The representatives of the political parties resolved to remain together and stand united in their struggle for safeguarding identity, autonomy and special status of the state,” he said.

The resolution was described as “Gupkar Declaration” as the meeting was held at Abdullah’s residence in the Gupkar area of Srinagar.

The meeting, which was scheduled to be held at the residence of Mehbooba, was held at Abdullah’s residence due to his ill-health.