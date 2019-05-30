All party delegation should call on Modi regarding Articles 35A, 370: Shah Faesal

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: President J&K Peoples Movement, Shah Faesal has suggested that a delegation of all political parties from J&K should immediately call on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to share with him the concerns regarding abrogation of Articles 35A and 370.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the JKPM Chief underscored the need to build a political consensus on various constitutional issues confronting the State of J&K. “BJP Government in the Center is a reality and political formations in J&K State have to acknowledge this reality and take steps to constructively engage with it. If the issue is gender-discrimination then Central Government can be assured that popular Government in the State should be allowed to propose necessary amendments to Article 35A, instead of wiping out the entire article against the wishes of people”, he added.

“Similarly if the issue is Article 370 hampering investments in the State, which basically is not true at all, but even then to further ease the perception, necessary provisions can be incorporated into the State Land Grants Act for leasing out land to non-state subject investors for business, industrial and educational purposes. Again this has to be done at the State level and the Central Government should be requested to stay away and assured that after a due political consensus, such anomalies will be corrected without compromising on the special status of the State,” suggested Shah Faesal.

“In upcoming Assembly elections, political parties will have to come together for the larger cause of protecting the special status of State besides prevailing upon the Government of India to avoid further disturbance in the region. There is an urgent need to revive dialogue process and resume development activity in the State to compensate for the mayhem of past few years. It is possible only if the mandate of people goes in right hands and there is a consensus on various issues,” Faesal added.