All Parties Muslim Leaders Meeting On Panic In Kashmir

They call themselves mainstream; they pretend to be secular; they claim to represent Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh but in essence they are just Muslims with their hearts bleeding for the Valley alone. This became gruesomely clear this evening when the so-called mainstream leaders ganged up, deliberated over the panic created by themselves and issued, what they called Gupkar Declaration.

The late evening drama enacted on less than half a kilometer Gupkar stretch between the residences of Mehbooba Mufti and Dr Farooq Abdullah unfolded the real face of leaders who have subjugated the Jammu and Ladakh regions and exploited the Kashmir Valley for over seven decades. This get-together of the leaders of all political hues was conspicuous of any Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist face. Those who attended included Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, President JKPDP, Muzaffar Hussain Beg Patron PDP, Abdul Rehman Veeri General Secretary PDP, Sajad Ghani Lone Chairman JKPC, Imran Reza Ansari, Abdul Ghani Vakeel, Taj Mohiudin Vice President JKPCC, M Y Tarigami CPIM, Vice Presidnet JKNC Omar Abdullah, MPs of NC, Justice Hassnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone, Provincial President JKNC, Nasir Sogami, Shah Faesal, PUF, Ali Mohammad Sagar GS JKNC, Muzaffar Shah ANC, Uzair Ronga PUF and Suhail Bukhari PDP.

Strangely, the political parties represented in the meeting have lot many so-called non-Muslim faces, who are less leaders and more factotums in character, inducted just to play His Master’s Voice.

This is a moment of introspection for the Jammu based mainstream ‘leaders’ who remain at beck and call of their Kashmiri masters whenever they visit Jammu. No sooner any of them arrives in the proud land of Dogras, their factotums shame their glorious legacy and remain in attendance-doing menial jobs, which even their paid domestic servants may feel beyond their dignity to perform. Not only this, the Jammu based factotums thrust these Kashmir centric leaders on the self-respecting Dogras, by ferrying them from one place to another. It is this attention and dog-like loyalty that has taken toll of Jammu pride and interest for the past 72 years. The degeneration and degradation of the Jammu factotums is more intense now than ever before. They miss no opportunity in placating their masters from the Valley even if entails their personal humiliation and embarrassment publically.

Ironically, the Jammu ‘bigwigs’ of the so-called Kashmir mainstream political parties are playing second fiddle to such of the leaders who have no credibility among their own people. They remain under round the clock security cover for threat to their lives from their very own people, who treat them with all the contempt they can show. They don’t have clout to even enforce half-an hour’s bandh in their own vicinities, least to speak of protests and sacrifices, which they are shouting from rooftops to safeguard Article 35A or Article 370. Most of them are neck deep involved in corruption and malpractices that has not only emptied the state coffers but also marred the future of several generations, especially in Jammu. They are no more honourable in Kashmir and more than honourable in Jammu. They raise their tales on every snub by small timers in the Valley but stretch their noses to sky soon after arriving in Jammu.

Jammu based second fiddlers better take lesson from the so-called all parties meeting held in Kashmir. It was not only a slap on their faces but a sad commentary on their loyalty. The Kashmiri Muslim leaders did not only spill venom against the nation but also doubted the loyalty of their Jammu second fiddlers, who have sacrificed their integrity and dignity at their doorsteps. These second fiddlers better wake up before the proud Dogras dismantle their political empires.