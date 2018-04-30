All markets will remain closed tomorrow

Kolkata: All major markets, including Bullion, Metal, Oil and oilseeds, Food grain and Jaggery will remain closed tomorrow 1st May on account of “MAY DAY” Holiday. (PTI)
