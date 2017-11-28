All J&K SRTC Volunteer Retired Employees Association held a demonstration Press Club Exhibition Ground, Jammu. Association demands release of 6th Pay Commission arrears, Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) arrears since 1999 and Pension benefits.
