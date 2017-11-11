All Indian citizens in J&K are stakeholders: Spl Rep

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dineshwar Sharma, the Centre’s Special Representative for Kashmir, on Friday said all Indian citizens in Jammu and Kashmir were “stakeholders” in the dialogue process and that he would keep coming to the state in the future.

Sharma, who arrived here last evening on the second leg of his visit to J&K, said the Centre had given him the task to restore peace in Kashmir and find some solution.

Asked whether he considered the Hurriyat Conference a stakeholder in the dialogue process, he said, “All Indian citizens in Jammu and Kashmir are stakeholders.”

Sharma, who was appointed the Centre’s special representative last month for consultations with various groups and political parties, called on state governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here on Thursday night and discussed the ways to reach out to the stakeholders, officials said. On the issue of a meeting with Hurriyat leaders, he said, “Let us see.”

Asked further, the former Intelligence Bureau chief said,

“I am going to visit Jammu and Kashmir again and again.”

Replying to a question, he said his visit to the state had been “successful”.

He had arrived here on Thursday after spending four days in the Valley, during which he met various delegations and political leaders which included former chief minister Omar Abdullah, state Congress chief G A Mir and CPM leaders among others.

He also met a BJP delegation, led by the party’s state president Sat Sharma, here on Thursday. Sharma is scheduled to return to the national capital on Saturday.

Earlier, Dineshwar Sharma met various delegations, including the Bar Association of Jammu, which raised issues ranging from the threat to the state due to Rohingya Muslims and the citizenship rights for the West Pakistan refugees.

Sharma is on the second leg of his visit to the state where he is meeting various groups and political parties.

The delegation of Bar Association Jammu, led by its President B.S Slathia on Friday called on Dineshwar Sharma, Special Representative, Government of India and discussed various issues pertaining to the region. The BAJ delegation alleged that refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh were being funded by some Kashmir-centric terror organisations and continuous influx of refugees has led to demographic changes in the region.

He demanded that toll tax collection at Lakhanpur interstate terminal should be stopped to include J&K in the ambit of ‘one-nation, one-tax regime’.

A delegation of Press Club of Jammu (PCJ) led by its President Ashwani Kumar while submitting a memorandum to Dineshwar Sharma, apprised him about various issues the Jammu and Kashmir State is confronting with and demanded early redressal.

Highlighting government failure on countering anti-India and radicalisation propaganda, the delegation alleged that lack of clear-cut policy and defunct Information Department has lead to such a situation. “The state government’s seriousness over functioning of Information Department can be well-judged by the fact that it has seen seven heads of department in the past three years”, the delegation rued adding that news channels exclusively launched by the Union Government to counter Pakistan’s vicious propaganda have also failed to bring about desired change in the region.

The delegation demanded immediate revamping of the State Information Department to effectively counter anti-India propaganda. The PCJ delegation also placed issues of local scribes in connection with government’s accreditation as well as advertisement policy.

Manu Srivatsa former President PCJ, Vice President Abhimanyu Sharma, Secretary General Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Finance Secretary Dinesh Manhotra, Members Management Committee Deepak Khajuria, Pawan Sharma, Dinesh Mahajan, Surjeet Singh, Nishikant Khajuria and Vishal Bharti accompanied the President PCJ during the interaction.

Meanwhile, a 13-member delegation of JKNPP led by its Chairman Harsh Dev Singh met Dineshwar Sharma and submitted a memorandum.

He said that lack of political will, disregard for public sentiment, betrayal of people’s aspirations by BJP-PDP, coupled with burgeoning corruption, maladministration, utter lack of accountability and transparency have created a situation which can at best be described as “constitutional failure” within the meaning and scope of Section 92 of the State constitution calling for imposition of Governor’s Rule. There is a growing demand from various quarters for re-organisation of the State and creation of separate states for Jammu and Kashmir with a Union Territory for Ladakh which needs to be given due consideration”, he asserted.

State President NPP Balwant Singh Mankotia, State President Young Panthers Yash Paul Kundal, Rajesh Padgotra, Anita Thakur, Manju Singh, Paramjit Marshal, Shanker Singh, Gagan Pratap, Shyam Gorkha, Parshotam Parihar, Anil Rakwal and Rashpaul Singh accompanied Harsh during the meeting.

A delegation of Chamber of Traders Federation led by its President, Neeraj Anand met Dineshwar Sharma and submitted a memorandum of demands.

“People of Jammu region are suffering from not only discrimination but subjugation also. Irony of the situation is such that our elected representatives dominated by BJP bigwigs could not convince their own government to abolish toll tax on goods. Even the complete Jammu Bandh called by CTF and supported by all prominent associations of Jammu Province on November 6, 2017, has not been able to convince our government to oblige the traders and the Prime Minister for his ‘One Nation One Tax’ commitment,” Anand said.

Sharma gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured that he will take up the issues raised with the right quarters.

The delegation comprised of Attar Singh, Chander Gulati, Parveen Gupta, Kailash Nath Nagar, Dinesh Gupta, Balwinder Singh, Tushar Mahajan and Parag Abrol.

The delegation of refugees, led by West Pakistan Refugees Front President Labha Ram Gandhi raised the issue of discrimination with them.

Gandhi informed Sharma that West Pakistan refugees were not given the rights of citizenship, employment and cast vote.

On the issue of their citizenship rights, he said the community should be rehabilitated in any part of the country if they were not granted the rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

There are over one lakh West Pakistan refugees living in four districts of the Jammu region for past 70 years.

A delegation of PDP led by its General Secretary, Ved Mahajan met Dineshwar Sharma Interlocutor and reiterated party’s resolve that dialogue is a necessity of the hour and the only way to go forward for restoring lasting and sustainable peace in the region.

The delegation, while quoting AoA, emphasised on the need of maintaining constitutional position of the State.

Emphasizing on the need of normalizing relations with neighbouring country, PDP delegation highlighted the condition of inhabitants of border areas. The delegation comprised of Rajya Sabha member Trilok Singh Bajwa, Daman Bhasin, Vijaya Dogra Katoch, Bhushan Lal Dogra, Ch Qamar, MLA, Surinder Choudhary, MLC, Manmohan Singh, Falail Singh, Satpal Charak, Ashok Sidha, Rajinder Manhas and Choudhary Garu Ram.

Representatives of several Kashmiri Pandit (KP) organisations met Dineshwar Sharma and sought the setting up of an institutional mechanism for the welfare of the displaced community.

The delegation was led by BJP Legislator G.L Raina and included leaders from All India Kashmiri Samaj, All India Kashmir Pandit Conference, Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Vichar Manch and Zeishtadevi Prabandik Committee.

“It is our demand that the government put in place (a mechanism) which regularly engages the community in dialogue to work out the agreed principles on return,” the memorandum submitted by KP delegation stated.

After meeting Sharma, Raina told reporters that delegation members also raised the issue of encroachment of properties of temples, shrines and cremation grounds. He criticised the poor implementation of the prime minister’s employment package for youths from the community.

A delegation of teachers from the University of Jammu and SKUAST-J also met Dineshwar Sharma and apprised him of the prevailing situation in the State.

They discussed discrimination with educated youth of Jammu and Ladakh in State government jobs and delimitation of the Assembly constituencies.

The delegation comprised of Prof Naresh Padha, Prof Prakash Chand and Dr Virender Kundal from the University of Jammu and Dr Permendra Singh and Dr Rajinder Peshin from SKUAST-J.

A delegation of Movement for Justice for Refugees of 1947 from PoJK led by its Convener J.S Sudan and Chief Spokesman, Suchwant Singh met Dineshwar Sharma and submitted a memorandum of demands.

The delegation demanded that PoJK DP’s should always be made as first party to any dialogue on Kashmir issue. It also sought facilities and incentives at par with Kashmiri migrants.

A delegation of Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) led by its President Th Gulchain Singh Charak also met Dineshwar Sharma.

Charak demanded fair, unbiased and efficient governance by constituting regional councils with separate financial and administrative powers and for making Civil Secretariat functional at both the Capitals of the State on permanent basis. The DSS also demanded that if needed the Nation need not to shy away from the plebiscite demand and have it out once and for all.

The delegation comprised of Dr N.K Dogra, Senior Vice President DSS, Col Karan Singh Jamwal (Retd.), Vice President DSS, Annil Suri, former President Industries Association Bari Brahmana, Prem Sagar Gupta, General Secretary, G. A Khawaja, Additional General Secretary, Col Virender Kumar Sahi, Convener Media Cell, Brig M.S Jamwal (Retd), Incharge Media Cell (AJCSF), Kulbir Singh and Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, In-charge Youth Wing DSS.

A deputation of All J and K OBC Maha-Sabha led by its Convener, Bansi Lal Choudhary met Dineshwar Sharma and submitted a memorandum.

The deputation demanded OBCs’ Fundamental Constitutional Rights of 27 per cent reservation in the State Government services which have been totally crushed by the State rulers despite the implementation of Judgment-1992 of the Supreme Court of India on Mandal Commission Report-1980 in the case Indira Sawhney verses Union of India.

Kasturi Lal Basotra, President Sain Samaj, F.C Satia, General Secretary Prajapati Sabha, Mohammad Shabir Chief Patron Dhobi Community, Mohan Lal Pawar, President Jheewer Community, Dr Tara Chand, Balwant Raj, Raj Kumar Sodi, Amar Nath, Krishan Lal, Madan Lal, Manohar Lal Tidyal, Om Parkash Jogtra and Mansa Ram were also present.

Pahari Speaking Lawyers’ Forum under the leadership of Gurdev Singh Thakur, Convener PSLF met Dineshwar Sharma and apprised him about the issues of Pahari Speaking People of Jammu and Kashmir.

Thakur said “We had a detailed discussions with the special representative of the Government of india for granting Schedule Tribe status (ST) to Pahari Speaking People.”

The delegation comprised of Zahid Sarfraz Malik, Yasir Khan and Mutaza Aqsir Khan.

Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu delegation led by its President Rakesh Gupta, raised issues of unemployment and development.

Welcoming the interlocutor’s appointment, he said there should be a consistent policy for peace and development and the recommendations of interlocutors or working groups should not be treated just as pieces of paper but as aspirations of the people.

On the issue of Rohingya Muslims, he said, we were agitating for deportation of the community members as they could be a threat to the national security.

Meanwhile, Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits, boycotted the meeting with Sharma, claiming that invitations were extended in a disrespectful manner.