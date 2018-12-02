All India Sanatan Dharam Path-Parishad frames body

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All India Sanatan Dharam Path-Parishad on Sunday constituted a committee and nominated Dr Chander Mouli Raina as President while Dr Vinod Jyotishi was elected as Vice President.

Others nominated were Mahant Rohit Shastri as General Secretary, Pt Devdutt Shastri and Pt Shiv Dutt Shastri as Secretaries and Pt Vinay Shastri as Treasurer.

Founder of All India Sanatan Dharam Path-Parishad, Rakesh Shastri and Acharya Satish Shastri, National President were also present.

Dr Chander Mouli Raina and other committee members asserted that they will do their best to take forward the Sanatan Dharam.

He said that the Parishad works as per the guidelines which had been set by our sages long times ago. Sanatan Dharam not only works for the betterment of an individual but also for the whole State and society.

Pandit Vishwa Shastri, Deepak Shastri, Gotam Shastri, Lekh Raj Shastri, Suray Parkash Sharma, Mannu Khajuria, Manmohan Shastri and Pankaj Shastri were also present.