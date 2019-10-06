All India Devotional Song Competition: Bureaucrat, Bollywood celebs to judge mega finale today

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Former Advisor Parvez Dewan, Chairman and MD Venus Records & Tapes Limited, Ganesh Jain; Film Producer, Pahlaj Nihalani; renowned singer Mannat Noor (Tu Laung te Mein Elaichi fame’, filmmaker Rishi Raj and Vice President Zee Network, Barkha Arora will be the judges for mega finale of All India Devotional Song Competition to be held on October 7, 2019 at Yoga Ashram Complex. This was informed by Chairman of All India Devotional Song Competition, Rakesh Wazir while interacting with media persons here on Sunday. A number of participants from various parts of India would perform in the finale.

Pahlaj Nihalani, while appreciating efforts of organisers of the competition, said, “It provides a platform to numerous singers for their entry into film and music industry besides enabling budding artists to showcase their talent on regional as well as national platform.”

Highlighting track record of competition, Ganesh Jain told media persons that the competition has given many singers to the music industry including Himani Kapoor, Mool Raj, Paramjit Singh Pamma, Naveen Punjabi, Rajan Gill, Sonali Dogra, Sanjeet Kumar, Anjusha and Miss Bawa.

Chairman of the competition, Rakesh Wazir informed that in grand finale of the competition, to be held on October 7, the winner will be awarded with gold amounting Rs 3 lakh along with a recording contract with Venus Records & Tapes Ltd. Likewise, the Runner-ups will get gold worth Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50 thousand respectively, he added. The live telecast of show can be witnessed from 8:30 PM onwards at Shraddha MH One channel. Popular singers Mannat Noor, Navin Punjabi and Sonali Dogra would also perform on the occasion, he added.

In quarter final, out of 17 participants who qualified for it through preliminary rounds of competitions, eight participants qualified for semi-final including Ananya Sharma from Udhampur, Pranbha Sharma from Jammu, Mahinder Soni from Jammu, Sushmita from Jammu, Pinka Bali from Jammu, Sunny Salim from Punjab, Kripal and Rash Pal brothers from Amritsar, Simran Simmi from Ludhania while two contestants have been kept in waiting list including Vijay Kumar and Vikas Sharma both from Himachal Pradesh.

The All India Devotional Song Competition is being organised by SMVD Shrine Board and Department of Tourism, J&K Bank and Shraddha Mh One with active support of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Specialist Hospital, Surya Milk, Tiwari Super Speciality Hospital Farokhabad, Pure Roots Herbal, Nidesh Builders Pvt Ltd Jammu, Divinity, 92.7 Big FM, Yoga Ashram Trust, District Administration Reasi and local community.