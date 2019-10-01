All India Devotional Song Competition begins: Navratra festival gives boost to J&K tourism: Chibber

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Chairman and Managing Director J&K Bank, R.K Chibber along with Chief Administrative Officer Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, Dr (Brig) Man Mohan Harjai on Monday inaugurated All India Devotional Song Competition as a part of Navratra Festival 2019 at Yog Ashram Complex here.

Celebrity-singer Shanker Sawhney, J&K Bank President Arun Gandotra, Commandant CRPF Jatinder Kumar Gupta, Chairman Devotional Song Committee and President Hotel Association Katra Rakesh Wazir, Zonal Head J&K Bank Anand Pal Singh, Yog Acharya Swami Yoganand Maharaj, Additional SP Katra Naresh Kumar Singh, DySP Katra Vivek Shekher, Sudha Gupta, Virender Kesar and Parbhat Singh were also present during the inaugural ceremony.

While speaking on the occasion, Chibber said that Navratra Festival gives big boost to J&K tourism and situation over here at Katra is as normal as in any part of the world and if pilgrimage of Vaishno Devi is properly tapped it can boost economy of J&K in a big way. He said that the devotional song competition, which on one hand has provided platform to several budding singers, on other hand has proved to be a major facilitator for increasing tourism in the State.

Harjai, while addressing gathering, said that the festival will prove to be a turning point for revival of the tourism, which has decreased a little in recent past and emphasised the people to come in large numbers over here.

On first day of the preliminary round of competitions, Ayush Singh from Reasi won first position while Kirpal & Rashpal brothers from Amritsar (Punjab) got second position. The third position was jointly won by Sushmita from Jammu and Ananya from Udhampur. Winners were awarded cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour. Among 12 auditioned participants, three were from outside State while nine were from the State.

Chibber, while appreciating performance of the participant singers additionally, announced a cash reward of Rs 3,100 to each participant singer, who qualified today’s audition and performed on the stage. The Devotional Song competition was adjudged by a panel of music experts including Shanker Sawhney (Celebrity Singer), Dr Usha Bhagati (Ex-HoD Music), Dr Surinder Kumar Sharma (HoD GDC Sunni Shimla) and Dr C L Verma (Ex-Chairman Post Graduate University of Himachal Pradesh).

Earlier, famous celebrity singer Shanker Sawhney enthralled audience with melodious songs. Former winners of the competition Ravi Kumar and Sanjeet Thomas also presented melodious Bhajans which were appreciated by all.

The proceedings of the competition were conducted by Rakesh Wazir, who is also the Chairman of the competition. “Famous singers mostly from outside the State have been lined-up for their performances as guest singers and in this context tomorrow Amarjit Singh Bijli will perform on the stage,” informed Wazir.

The All India Devotional Song Competition, has been organised by SMVD Shrine Board and Department of J&K Tourism, J&K Bank, Shraddha Mh One with active support of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Specialist Hospital, Surya Milk, Tiwari Super Speciality Hospital Farokhabad, Pure Roots Herbal, Nidesh Builders Pvt Ltd Jammu, Divinity, 92.7 Big FM, Yog Ashram Trust and District Administration.