All India Dance Competition: Kriyansh of Spring Dales Kathua emerges national winner

STATE TIMES NEWSKATHUA: Kriyansh Gupta, a Kindergarten student of Spring Dales English School, Kathua has emerged as national winner in All India Dance Competition held at Goa in the Under-6 solo category. The certificate along with gold medal was received by Kriyansh during All India Dance Sports Festival 2019 organised by Dance Sports Council of India and Dance Sports Association at Ravindra Bhawan, Margaon, Goa. “It is a moment of great pride for us, the school and entire Jammu Region as our son has emerged as an All India Winner” said Sachin Gupta, father of Kriyansh. Kriyansh has been felicitated by School Principal, Usha Gupta. The parents and Kriyansh are going to be felicitated in a glittering function at Jammu soon.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Big B admitted to hospital
Maha polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya, wishes for his victory
Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper