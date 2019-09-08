All help will be provided to SPOs to upgrade their skills: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh who is on visit to Ladakh division with a team of officers, on Sunday said that SPOs are important members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police force and all help will be provided to upgrade their skills in different fields.

The DGP was addressing a Darbar at District Police Lines Leh which was attended by the ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ A.G. Mir, DIG CKR V.K Birdhi, SSP Leh Sargun Shukla, AIG (Welfare/Comm.) PHQ Manoj Pandita, Prpl. Pvt. Secy. to DGP Sham Lal and all GOs of Leh.

During the day, the DGP visited various police establishments in and around Leh and also visited some in forward areas of Neoma Fukste and Demchok bordering China.

While addressing the officers and the jawans of the district Leh, DGP complimented the district Police Leh for conducting different assignments particularly the VIP Bandobast and various elections with efficiency and to the satisfaction of all.

He while appreciating the work of the district said that Police Headquarter will provide all possible support in shape of vehicles and necessary funds for housing and training of the personnel particularly SPOs.

The DGP on the spot sanctioned funds for a couple of jobs which the district intends to take up.

He said that the government has been kind enough to enhance the remuneration of the SPOs a couple of times during past one year. The government also enhanced ration money allowance and hardship allowance.

The DGP said that the demand put forth in the Darbar were of general welfare nature.

He appreciated the efforts of the district and district officers for looking after the welfare of the personnel and assured that Police Headquarter will continue to provide necessary support to all the needy personnel.

The DGP also inaugurated a dinning hall in the District Police Lines.

Earlier speaking on this occasion ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ A.G. Mir said that under the leadership of the Director General of Police, Police Headquarter has been providing all the assistance and funds. He said that allocation and plan for different construction jobs including the IRP Battalion at Leh have been allocated and the work is likely to start soon.

V.K Birdhi highlighted the innovative work undertaken by the district under the guidance of SSP and expressed his satisfaction over the functioning of the district police.

In her welcome address SSP Leh, Sargun Shukla highlighted the working and functioning of her district in detail. She highlighted the achievements of the district during the past one year as also threw light on different civic action and awareness programmes conducted by the district.

In the afternoon the DGP visited the India Reserve 25 Bn Headquarters at Angling. All women contingent presented ceremonial Guard of Honour to the visiting officer.

The DGP also visited the Police Post Housing Colony and inspected various sections as also the Police Control Room in its premises.

The Incharge of the post briefed the DGP about the Crime rate and working of the post. The DGP directed the SSP to take up the repair and renovation of the structures in the premises. He assured that sufficient funds will be made available to the district.