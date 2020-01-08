All four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case to be hanged on Jan 22 at 7 AM in Tihar: Court

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday issued death warrants against all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and ordered they be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, over seven years after the brutal crime sparked outrage and anger across the country.

The death warrant, also known as black warrant, addressed to the office of the Tihar jail chief, was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora against Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31), all of whom are on death row.

A look at death penalties

New Delhi: With a Delhi court on Tuesday ordering the hanging of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case for January 22, here is a look at India’s record on death penalties and their execution.

The convicts have time till then to file curative petitions in the top court which may or may not be entertained, legal experts said.

Apart from filing curative pleas, every other legal remedy has been exhausted by them, the experts said.

“They will be filing a curative. That is the only remedy left. Otherwise everything is final. Nobody can stop it (the curative pleas) but will it be entertained is the question. They have time till January 22,” senior advocate Ajit Sinha said.

Parliament had last year expanded the scope of death penalty by introducing it in cases of rape of girls below 12 years under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

As per the Project 39A report on death penalty released by National Law University in Delhi, between 2000 and 2014 trial courts sentenced 1,810 people to death. More than half of these sentences were commuted to life imprisonment, and 443 people or about a quarter of the convicts, were acquitted by the Supreme Court and high courts.

The Supreme Court had upheld the death sentence of 73 of these prisoners, out of which many had already spent a decade on death row.

The apex court in 2018 commuted 11 death sentences to life imprisonment, while confirming them in three cases in the review plea hearing of the Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had heard death penalty cases on priority by constituting four benches, each comprising three judges, which sat simultaneously for over 6 weeks to decide the cases of capital punishment.

The apex court had confirmed seven death penalties in 2017 whereas in 2016 it had confirmed capital punishment in one case and commuted seven.

However, the trial courts in India sentenced 162 persons to the gallows in 2018, which was the highest in nearly two decades, since 2000. Of these, 45 included cases of murder, and 58 murder-and-sexual offences.

The high courts confirmed 23 death sentences in 2018 whereas they commuted 58 of them and remitted 10 cases. The year saw acquittal in 23 cases in high courts.

As per the Project 39A data on death penalty, as many as 720 prisoners have been executed in India since 1947. Half of these are accounted for by Uttar Pradesh, followed by Haryana, 90 and Madhya Pradesh with 73 executions.

One of the initial executions of independent India, was of Nathuram Godse and Narain D Apte, assassins of Mahatma Gandhi; they were hanged to death in Ambala Central Jail in Haryana on November 15, 1949.

The crimes punishable with death term in India fall under The Prevention of Child Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) 1999, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) 1985, among others.

In 2018, with 22 cases of capital punishment, over four times more compared to 2017, Madhya Pradesh topped the list of states giving death penalty.

With 16 convicts being sentenced to capital punishment, Maharahstra was second in the list, closely followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 15 cases each of death sentences.

According to Cornell Centre on the Death Penalty Worldwide, the last execution that had taken place in India was on July 30, 2015 of Yakub Memon, a convict in financing 1993 Mumbai bombings.

Prior to Memon, Muhammad Afzal Guru, who was convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court on December 18, 2002.

He was hanged on February 9, 2013, ten years after his sentencing.

The special court had sentenced Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab, the 2008 Mumbai attack gunman, to death on May 6, 2010 and he was executed two years later on November 21, 2012 after the then President Pranab Mukherjee rejected his mercy petition. The top court had confirmed the sentence on August 29, 2012.

Both Qasab and Guru were executed in secrecy without informing their family members or the public of the President’s decision. The world got to know only after the hangings had been carried out.

“We have received the court order and will plan the execution of the four accordingly. Three of the accused are in Jail No. 2 and the fourth one is in Jail No. 4. Now they will be put in isolated cells and won’t be allowed to have any interaction with other prisoners,” Tihar jail sources said.

The sources said prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh will be approached to make available a hangman from Meerut to carry out the execution in Jail No. 3 in the biggest prison complex in Asia.

The sources said in all likelihood the four men will be hanged simultaneously amid reports that a new gallows frame is being readied for this purpose.

“Our team of doctors will conduct regular medical check-ups to keep a tab on their physical and mental health. We will also take care of their safety. Also, the families of the men can come and meet them during this period,” they said.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi was present in the court room in the Patiala House courts complex and became emotional during a brief media interaction.

“The hanging of the four convicts will restore the faith of women in law,” she said.

The court order was greeted with relief in Nirbhaya’s native village in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

“Though late, the family today got justice,” Nirbhaya’s grandfather Lalji Singh said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the issuance of death warrants against the convicts has fulfilled a long-term wish of the people of Delhi and hoped it would be a lesson for people who misbehave with women.

The order was pronounced on applications moved by Nirbhaya’s parents and the prosecution (Delhi government) seeking issuance of death warrants against the convicts.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya or fearless, was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Ram Singh, one of the six accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail. A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

The only legal remedy now left with the four convicts is to approach the Supreme Court with curative petitions to seek relief from the capital punishment.

The convicts can also avail the constitutional remedy of filing mercy pleas with the President.

Advocates for the convicts said they will soon approach the apex court with the curative petitions and will also seek a stay on the death warrants till the disposal of the curative plea.

A curative petition is the last legal recourse available to a person and it is generally considered in-chamber.

During the court hearing, the prosecution said there was no application pending before any court or the President right now by any of the convicts and the review petitions of all the convicts were dismissed by the Supreme Court.

While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, “In between issuance and execution of death warrants if the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so.”

After the court reserved the order on issuance of death warrants, Mukesh’s mother entered the court room crying and urged the court to show mercy.

The court, however, refused to entertain her.

Talking to media persons outside the courtroom, Mukesh’s mother said her son was framed because of being poor.

Judge Arora interacted with all the convicts through video conferencing amid unconfirmed reports they broke down on hearing the news of the date of their hanging.

However, media personnel were not allowed inside the video conferencing room.

After the court passed the order, the lawyers and family members of the convicts came out and informed the media about the hanging date.

Nirbhaya’s father said they were satisfied with the order.

The trial court earlier directed Tihar jail authorities to seek within a week response from the four convicts as to whether they were filing mercy pleas against their executions with the President of India.

“Today, we have told the court that the jail authority had already given seven days time period to the convicts which lapsed last month,” a senior jail official said.

The Supreme Court on December 18 dismissed the plea of Akshay seeking review of its decision, saying review petition is not “re-hearing of appeal over and over again” and it had already considered the mitigating and aggravating circumstances while upholding the death penalty. The apex court earlier dismissed the review pleas of the other three convicts.

The top court in 2017 upheld the capital punishment awarded to the four men by the Delhi High Court and the trial court.