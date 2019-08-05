All clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable in JK: Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will not be applicable in the state.
Making a statement, Shah said this will come into effect when the President signs gives assent and the central government notifies it.
The Upper House witnessed massive uproar soon after the announcement of the Home Minister. (PTI)
