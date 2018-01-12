All attachments in Health Deptt cancelled: Bali Bhagat

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Minister for Health and Medical Education, Bali Bhagat on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly that the government is considering merging of CHC Sumbal, NTPHC Nowgam and PHC Trigam with SKIMS on full time basis as per the Medical Council of India (MCI) norms.

He said presently their administrative control lies both with SKIMS and Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir and the move is aimed to remove dual control and to streamline the functioning of these health institutions.

Replying to a question by Mohammad Akbar Lone, the Minister further said that most of the vacancies of doctors and paramedics have been filled up in these health institutions and remaining will be filled up soon. He informed that all attachments in the Health department have been cancelled and the detached incumbents will join their proper place of postings soon. Meanwhile, he informed that the administrative control of CHC Hajin and NTPHC Naid Khai shall continue to be with the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir.

Responding to the supplementary questions of Usman Majid, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Asgar Karbalai, Neelam Langeh, Mohammad Yawar Mir and Mubarak Gul, the Minister said that government is making constant efforts to upgrade the health infrastructure and fill the vacant posts of doctors and paramedics across the State to provide better Medicare facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He said the vacancies of doctors and paramedics are being filled up on fast track basis by the concerned recruitment agencies.