Alka conferred National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disability

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Alka Chaudhary has been conferred National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disability 2019. The award was presented by the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu in a function held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Alka Chaudhary is the only women candidate from across the country who bagged the National Award at Best Employee/ Self Employed in Blood Disorder Category. Alka is presently working as Programme Assistant with Regional Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization, PGIMER under the aegis of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
