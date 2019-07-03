Aligarh Club wins in 15th Gufran T20

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Aligarh Cricket Club (ACC) registered convincing 66-run win over Jharkhand Cricket Club (JCC) in the ongoing All India 15th Gufran Memorial T20 Cricket Championship being organised by Young Star Cricket Club Doda at Sports Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Earlier batting first after winning the toss, ACC team set a target of 154 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Rashid Malik was the top scorer with 33 runs while Pawan Kumar made 25.

For bowling side, Kashif Alam grabbed three wickets while Akram Raina took two. In reply, while chasing the target, Jharkhand Cricket Club team was bundled out for partly 88 runs in 17.1 overs. Rakesh Kumar Jhab was the top scorer with 26 runs while Avinash added 25 runs to the total.

For bowling side, Imran Alam grabbed five important wickets while M D Bilal took two.

Imran Alam was declared as Man of the Match for his best all-round performance. He was given prize by Editor Weekly Sada e Kohsaar and Sr Journalist Haq Nawaz Nehru and Abid Pampori.

The match was officiated by Harish Raza and Yousuf Raza as Umpires while Sandeep Kaushik maintained the scoreboard.