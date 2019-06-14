Ali Club Chanderkote wins in 15th Gufran T20

Share Share Share 0

DODA: Ali Cricket Club Chanderkote (ACCC) Ramban defeated Cape Cobra Cricket Club (CCCC) Trown by one wicket in the ongoing All India 15th Gufran Memorial T20 Cricket Championship 2019 being organised by Young Star Cricket Club Doda at Sports Stadium, here on Thursday.

Earlier batting first after winning the toss, CCCC Trown set a target of 112 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 18.3 overs.

Syed Shabir was the top scorer with 36 while Shabir Ahmed contributed 14 runs.

For ACCC Ramban, Rashid Ali was the pick of the bowlers who grabbed three wickets while Amjad Khan and Mujtaba Ali took one each.

Chasing the target, ACCC Ramban team in a nail biting contest could make the target of 112 runs in 19.1 overs for the loss of nine wickets.

Raza played a match winning inning of 31 runs followed by Karim Ali and Rashid Ali, who contributed 24 and 15 runs respectively.

For CCCC Trown, Aquib Dar and Jahangir Ahmed scalped two wickets each while Sumanjeet and Mohinder Singh took one each. For his best bowling performance, Rashid Ali was adjudged as the Man of the Match. He received prize from District Health Officer, Dr Tariq Masood, Dr Hamid Parray and Ghulam Mohammad Gamgeen.

Today’s match was officiated by Yousuf Raza and Harish Raza as Umpires and Sandeep Kaushik as scorer.