Alexander School celebrates Quasquicentennial ceremony

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Alexander Memorial School, Jammu celebrated Quasquicentennial ceremony with great jubilation, solemnity and humility in the school premises, which was concluded on Saturday.

The Rt. Rev. P.K Samantaroy, Bishop Diocese of Amritsar, CNI, was the Chief Guest and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jammu East, Rajesh Gupta was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Principals of various Diocesan schools, officials of the Diocese of Amritsar, heads of several prestigious schools of Jammu, many high dignitaries of the state, parents and alumnus of the school were also present.

The programme started with the singing of the National Anthem followed by the bouquet presentation and ceremonial lighting of the traditional lamp.

The students presented several prayer songs to invoke God’s blessings.

Earlier, the Principal, Esther William, presented the welcome address thanking all the guests for their participation.

Mohmad Aithsham, who scored 96.4 per cent marks in the 10th class Board Examination and Anchal Dass, who has served the school as Gatekeeper-cum-Night watchman for the last 25 years, were felicitated. Johnny William, President of Alexander Memorial Educational Society shared his vision and MLA shared his thoughts with the audience. The closing prayer and benediction conducted by Rev. Udai Singh, Presbyter-in-charge St. Paul’s Church, Jammu was preceded by Salutation to India. The whole programme was conducted by a number of students of different age groups and teachers and Co-ordinated by Rajni Kaul, Sr. Teacher.