Alarming unemployment

ABHISHEK JANDIAL

With the six years’ lowest GDP growth of 4.5% recorded in this quarter, the unemployment has grown more intense and alarming. Graduates, post-graduates, engineering and management graduates and many others are either forced to work under-employed or aspire for better living by clearing the government exams. Moreover, Jammu & Kashmir tops in female unemployment rate. Such is the height of unemployment that the prestigious IIT-Mumbai alumnus had to fill forms for railway group D job for the profile of trackman. However their delima would never seem to vanish. When a graduate begin to study for competitive exams like SSC, some cheating cases and scams come to their attention only to low down their morale. Even if they manage to endure on their way, all they get to know at last that this year the merit shoots at such a height where a student can make into the final selection list when there happens an amalgamation of Hard-work and luck.

Many of the aspirants despite of their hard turmoil failed to leave a mark. No matter how less marks they get from the cutoff, they now have to bear the brunt of our Indian society which very little cares about their own wards and give more ears to what others are doing. They leave no opportunity to mock them among friends and relatives. As a result, everyone tags this guy as “Useless fellow”.

This student starts beginning to think what was the fun of doing so much hard work in his school and college days when he fails to secure any job at last. Meanwhile he is seeing his friends to settle down in their family businesses. These rich business doing classmates put another Big questions on their path about how good their academic marks were when can’t even help him find a job. As a result, Few of them ends up becoming victims of depression and it is not surprising if any of these depressed aspirant attempt suicide. For instance, Kota city is not only an IIT factory but also a suicide city.

As far as State government forms are concerned, they are hardly coming and if coming, nothing happens after filling these forms.Three years have been passed since students filled State excise guard form. Two years have passed since they filled secretariat and High court forms and nearly one year passed since the filling of JKBOSE junior assistant form. JK Bank result is pending for six months, whatsoever the reason May be.

Even sometimes when he clears a central government exam which often comes every year, he doesn’t get to know about his result as he is unable to open his gmail account without internet. For many of the state exams, it is seen that for the last so many years, the process of ‘STAY’ has become so common, to appear, as if it were a phase of the selection like preliminary, mains and interview stages of the exam.

Shall we still hope for the promised 50000 upcoming jobs? Most of the politicians’ promises meant nothing but a political stunt. When it comes to go for private job, everyone is looking for an experienced person. When freshers are not provided with work, how do they get experience to get any private job. If you try to look around, you will notice a large number of bright well educated youth who had once aspired for these government exams are now planning to move out of the country after being disappointed, paying hefty amount to the agents. Sadly These bright minds are contributing to the “brain-drain”theory.

Do they have any other choice left with? I don’t think so.In India, our policymakers are more concerned about their political gains and are seen busy in their scripted blame game sometimes on Delhi’s air and sometimes on Delhi’s Water.

The authorities are sabotaging India’s future by making potential youth leave the country. India has nearly 70% of its population in between the age group of 20-30 where in their energy and enthusiasm level is highest and are most efficient. That is the reason it is believed Future belongs to India. But the present scenario May take another picture if the government would fail to tap these potential youth within its boundary.

Countries like Canada and America are taking more benefit from Indian youth Power, than, India itself as they are offering brighter future to them. Lacs of students have left India this year and many of them for never to return. Why don’t we take it as an alarm to Mark it as danger for Indian economy?

In many of colleges of the country, the teachers are incompitent and thereby

creating an army of students which are incompitent too. The whole problem of unemployment began with the cause that some of our teachers look teaching merely as a source of living and less concerned about the country’s future.

If every Indian teacher had taken their respective role more seriously, the unemployment picture could have been completely different in a positive way. Indian Colleges are more concerned with either attendence or commencement of assignments. How do students make assignments? By copying from some Book or from someone else’s assignment. When that’s the way we build our future, the present Unemployment is then quite justified and not of complaint worthy. Most of our school students don’t enjoy the process of learning. These days, primary school students have a hectic daily schedule. After six hours of school, they are sent to tuitions, followed by some dance or any other classes and When come home at night, then they are supposed to do their school and tuition homeworks. This makes Indian students most Hard working among all other countries of World, yet, failed to absorb anywhere.

Students’ hopes are long gone from the government as it seems the authorities are only concerned with announcing that much jobs are coming next year and like every time, this next year would never come.

Internet facility has been blocked in Jammu and Kashmir for the last over hundred days. It worsens the pain of competitive students. In the far-flung villages of Jammu and Kashmir, hardly any cyber cafe is available. Not everyone is getting information about jobs. Not possible to fill forms and Not possible to track the exam date and to download the admit card. Not even possible to give online mock tests for the respective exams too. Despite this, with the recent digital revolution, students developed a habit of online studing. Many students these days buy online study courses. Jammu and Kashmir is already much behind than rest of the country. And this internet blockade would add another feather to the woes of students.

All I can do is to humbly request nation builders (teachers) that if you wish, then every single problem like unemployment, under-employment, inefficiency of our education and many other grave ones would be solved easily. May be the next generation would no longer suffer like the way we do now.