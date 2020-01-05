Al-Shabaab militants attack US-Kenya military base: govt official

Nairobi: Islamist militants from Somalia’s Al-Shabaab group on Sunday launched an attack on a military base used by US and Kenyan forces in coastal Lamu, a government official said.
“There was an attack but they have been repulsed,” Lamu Commissioner Irungu Macharia told Agency of the attack which was claimed by Al-Shabaab. (Agency)
