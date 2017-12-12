Al-Qaeda suspect sent to judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court today sent a British national, arrested for allegedly recruiting youths for Al-Qaeda to carry out terror activities, to judicial custody while extending the period of investigation by NIA by a month.

The court sent the accused, Shamiun Rahman, who is of Bangladeshi origin, to prison after he was produced before it from the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) custody during an in-chamber proceeding, court sources said.

It is also believed to have granted 30 more days to the NIA to complete its investigation after the agency moved an application seeking extension of the mandatory period of 90 days which ended today.

27-year-old Rahman was arrested in September by the Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in recruiting Rohingya Muslims for the terror outfit and train them to fight against the Myanmarese army. The case was recently transferred from the Delhi police to the NIA.

The accused had earlier moved an application before a city court through advocate M S Khan alleging that he was sexually harassed by the jail security personnel and inhuman behaviour was meted out to him by them.

The court had sought a response from the jail authorities on that application.

The Special Cell of the police had alleged that the process of radicalisation of Rahman alias Raju Bhai began in a jail in London where he was lodged on charges of rash driving.

During this period, he stayed at various places in Kishanganj (Bihar), Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), NCR and other places, the Delhi police had claimed, alleging that the accused had plans to set up base in Mizoram or Manipur to train the radicalised youths.

An FIR was filed by the special cell after his arrest under various provisions relating to the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Passport Act. (PTI)