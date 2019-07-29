AKWS holds get together meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Asha Kiran Welfare Society (AKWS), Janipur Colony organised ‘Get Together’ meet here on Sunday Shiv Shakti Mandir, Janipur.

The programme was started with National Anthem followed by introduction of society members by Subash Sharma, Stage Secretary.

The programme was chaired by Amar Nath Gupta, former Director (Funds), J&K while Dr Ramesh Gupta (Retd) Superintendent, Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu and Dr. B.B Gupta (Retired, Gynaecologist) and Councillor Sunita Gupta were the Special Guests. Kamal Netar, General Secretary AKWS presented welcome address.

Dr Vikrant Sharma highlighted the achievements of society and informed that the Society was providing free scholarships to the meritorious students of the colony. He further informed that the Society is also providing regular pension to 35 widows besides organising number of health camps, debate competitions and social activities.

Members of the Society took a pledge for judicious use of water and electricity.

During the programme, the society distributed merit scholarship of Rs 5,000 to a student of 10th class and also distributed merit scholarship of Rs 1000, Rs.500 and Rs 300 to three primary students from Government Girls High School, Janipur.

Dr J.P Gupta, Chairman apprised the Councillor regarding various issues of the Colony including upgradation of Government High School to secondary level, opening of Health Centre, regularisation of plots in the colony, provision of park for gym and sports facility vis a vis provision of space for library and society.