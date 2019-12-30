AKSWS initiates plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Akali Kour Singh Welfare Society (AKSWS) organised a plantation drive dedicating to the supreme sacrifices of Char Sahibzaade and Mata Gujari Kour on Sunday at Akali Kour Singh Park, Digiana here.

The drive supported by Echo Riders Volunteer Association was attended by a large number of people residing in and around the area.

Rajinder Singh Wazir, President of the Society highlighted the sacrifices made by Char Sahibzaade and Mata Gujri Kour.

H.S Raina Senior Member DGPC, Jammu, Ravinder Singh Vice President, Harbans Singh Vice President; Captain Ghara Singh General Secretary, Daleep Singh Secretary, Narinder Singh Cashier, Surinder Singh Wazir, Kuldeep Singh, Gurucharan Singh, Joginder Singh and Rajinder Singh were also present.