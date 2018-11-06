Akhoon seeks restoration of utility services in snow bound areas

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference senior leader Mohammed Sayeed Akhoon on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the damages caused to orchards across the Kashmir Valley and difficulties being faced by the Kashmir bound passengers due to frequent closure of National Highway because of landslides and incessant rains.

Akhoon met the Provincial President Devender Singh Rana here this afternoon and hoped that the issue would be taken up with the administration for devising a contingency plan to provide all the assistance to the stranded passengers whenever highway gets closed. Akhoon also expressed concern over utility services, especially power and drinking water supply getting erratic even in the event of minor snowfall and said this needs to be looked into and advance arrangements made for providing respite to the people.

He said most of the areas in the Valley like Telbal, Mulfaq, Batpura Payeen, Batpura Bala faced erratic drinking water supply and power failure. The services are needed to be restored on immediate basis, he added. Rana and Akhoon urged the government to have a preliminary survey conducted to assess the damages due to rains and snowfall across the State so that adequate assistance is provided to the farmers and orchardists.

They also expressed solidarity with the family in Rajouri which lost a young child due to landslide.