Akhnoor FC blanks SFA 6-0 in football

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Akhnoor Football Club on Wednesday blanked SFA 6-0 in the second phase of first Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Memorial Gold Cup League Football Tournament of DFA Jammu which got underway at GGM Science College Ground, here.

Ali remained most successful with three goals coming in 30th, 38th and 60th minutes of the match while Devinder Sharma (18th), Abhishek Malhotra (41st) and Gourav Singh (68th) added one goal each.

The match was officiated by the technical panel including Ashish Kumar, Anish Kumar, Surjeet Pardhan and Devanshu.