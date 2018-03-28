Akbar Lone chairs PAC meeting, reviews Home deptt’s working

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Committee on Public Accounts (PUC) of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of MLA, Mohammad Akbar Lone to discuss the Audit Para pertaining to the Home Department.

Legislators, Aijaz Ahmed Khan, Abdul Rashid Dar, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Shamima Firdous and Ghulam Nabi Monga attended the meeting and gave their suggestions regarding the observation pointed out by the CAG in its report.

Principal Secretary Home Department, R K Goyal, Director General of Police, S P Vaid, Additional DG Security, Munir Khan briefed the Committee about the action taken by the department to inquire into the queries raised by the CAG and find out the factual position.

The Committee, after getting satisfied with the reply on some issues, directed the Home department, to take the inquiry to its logical end and put in place a foolproof fund monitoring mechanism to plug pilferage, if any.

The Committee asked the higher authorities of the Home department to make the concerned officers responsible for any carelessness and negligence in fiscal discipline.

Earlier, Deputy Accountant General, Audit, V K Bakshi also briefed the Committee regarding the observations made by the CAG in its report.

Among others, IG Headquarters, Anand Jain, IG Personnel, J P Singh, Special Secretary, R L Sharma, Deputy Secretary, Farooq Ahmed Khan besides other senior officers and officials of Home Department and Assembly Secretariat were also present in the meeting.