Akash selected for International Netball Umpiring

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Akash Batra added another feather in his cap by becoming first person from J&K State to be selected for umpiring in first South Asian Girls U-16 International Netball Championship being held at Kathmandu, Nepal. Akash has already brought laurels to the State as being an International Netball player (Gold Medalist), National Referee, and ‘A’ Graded Certificate holder under Sports Authority of India, Patiala and recently attended Asian Umpiring Camp under Asian Netball Federation at Honk Kong.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Big B admitted to hospital
Maha polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya, wishes for his victory
Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper