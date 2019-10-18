Akash selected for International Netball Umpiring

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Akash Batra added another feather in his cap by becoming first person from J&K State to be selected for umpiring in first South Asian Girls U-16 International Netball Championship being held at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Akash has already brought laurels to the State as being an International Netball player (Gold Medalist), National Referee, and ‘A’ Graded Certificate holder under Sports Authority of India, Patiala and recently attended Asian Umpiring Camp under Asian Netball Federation at Honk Kong.