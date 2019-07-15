AJKPWA expresses grief over road mishaps; seeks action

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K Passengers’ Welfare Association (AJKPWA) has expressed shock and grief over tragic accidents at Ramban and Amphalla Jammu.

In a meeting held here on Sunday, Pt R C Sharma, Spokesperson of the Association censured the State Government for adopting a callous attitude towards unnatural deaths in road accidents. Referring to Amphalla road accident, he asked the Governor to register a case against owner of the vehicle, Ranjit Singh; driver Shankar Dutt, Regional Transport Officer Jammu and other concerned officials besides concerned traffic police officers under Section 302, seeking their immediate arrest. A criminal case should also be registered against the Principal of KV School, whose students were traveling in the bus, for not checking the documents of said bus, he demanded. “In case, the Government fails to register a case against aforesaid persons within a period of two weeks, the association will knock the door of Court for registration of the case under section 302 against culprits,” he added.

Sharma further said that frequently reoccurring of accidents in the State clearly indicates that the Transport Department and Traffic Police has become worthless and a den of corruption. He asked the Government that strict measures should be taken and responsible personnel of Transport Department and Traffic Police should be punished as per section 302. Time and again, the association has reminded the State Government to remain vigilant and take measures against various unlawful operations of passengers’ busses and other vehicles, whose fitness are in question but nothing was done, he added.

Highlighting various corrupt practices going on in the office of RTO Jammu and Traffic police, Sharma alleged that real murderer of two women at Ambphalla are officials of RTO and Traffic Police, who kept a criminal silence over illegal running of bus no JK02E 5209, whose permit had expired in March 2019. He further said that officials of RTO Jammu including RTO and Traffic Police utterly failed to discharge their duties, so they should be immediately booked under several sections including dereliction of duties and section 302. He asked the Governor to take immediate steps to stop increasing road accidents in Jammu & Kashmir for safety of the commuters.

Others who spoke during the meeting included S S Jamwal, Jaspal Singh, Vipin Kumar, Iqbal Singh Iqbal, M L Sharma and T S Abrol.