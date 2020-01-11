AJKPC demands full implementation of 73rd Amendment in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

PARGWAL: The elected Panchayat members associated with All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), a frontline body of Sarpanchs and Panchs, on Friday staged a noisy demonstration in border area of Pargwal in Jammu district and demanded complete implementation of 73rd Amendment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest was held as a part of the ongoing second phase of state-wide agitation of AJKPC against the government’s reported decision to not implement 73rd Amendment in J&K and meagre increase in monthly honorarium of elected Panchayat members.

So far, 65 blocks in different parts of Kashmir and Jammu regions have been covered under the second phase of agitation.

In Pargwal, the protesting Panchayat members, led by AJKPC president Anil Sharma, chanted slogans against the government and condemned UT administration for its reluctance to implement 73r Amendment in letter and spirit in J&K and increasing the monthly honorarium of Sarpanches by only Rs 500, while discriminating against the Panches for not effecting any major hike in their honorarium.

The protest was organised by Sarpanch Pargwal Ram Swaroop Sharma, who is the coordinator of AJKPC, Sarpanch Kashmir Singh and Nitin Mishra. Hundreds of local people of the area also joined Sarpanches and Panches during their protest.

While addressing the protesting Panchayat members, Sharma castigated the UT administration for its reported move to not implement 73rd Amendment of Indian Constitution in J&K in toto.

“Recently, the department had said that the administration would implement only Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 which was amended in 2018 which clearly indicated that 73rd Amendment would not be implemented in J&K. The decision is highly unfortunate, condemnable and objectionable,” Sharma said.

He also criticized the government for giving a meagre hike of Rs 500 to monthly honorarium of Sarpanches while ignoring Panches in the process.

“We out-rightly reject this meager hike in honorarium. Our Panches are the vital part of the Panchayati Raj Institutions and how could the government ignore them? We want a respected and reasonable hike in the monthly honorarium being paid to Panchayat members,” the AJKPC president said.

In the first phase of the agitation, the Sarpanches and Panches had observed 168-hour-long hunger strike at Dogra Chowk in Jammu from December 3 to December 10, 2019 against the non-payment of Rs 1,000 crore MGNREGA liabilities. They had also demanded for increase in monthly honorarium of Sarpanches and Panches besides security cover to AJKPC leaders and other Panchayat members in vulnerable areas.