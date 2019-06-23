AJKLTF reconstitutes District unit Reasi

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: A general meeting of All Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Teachers Federation under the aegis of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh was held at Reasi under the presidentship of Its state Secretary Shiv Dev Singh.

Prolonged discussion and deliberations took place over the much awaited ‘New Education policy 2019’. Scholars and eminent educationists from all over the district were invited in the meeting who put forth their views over the issue. Several important suggestions to be incorporated in the new policy were enlisted and despatched to National body for consideration.

Following this, the exercise of re organising the District body which is due to get reorganised as per the bye-laws of organisation took place and Sh Shiv Dev Singh announced the newly framed body of District Reasi after holding discussions with the stakeholders.

Manjit Kumar retained as District president for second consecutive term ,whereas, Ashok kumar nominated as Secretary, Ashok Sharma and Shakeel Ahmed as vice presidents, Rajay Kumar as Joint Secretary, Kesar Singh as Cashier, Bansi Lal as Sangathan Mantri, Vipan Kumar as Media Secretary, Kashmir Singh as Publicity Secreyary, Onkar Singh as Convenor . Om Parkash, Jugal Kishore and Sushil Kumar as Advisors . Sanjeev Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Manzoor Ahmed,. Ashwani Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Rameshwar, Anil Kumar as Executive members.

Moreover, Bharam Dutt got nominated as Vibhag Sanyojak and Narinder Kumar as Seh Sanyojak of the Reasi-Jammu Vibhag of the organisation.