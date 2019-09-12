Ajit Colony deputation calls on DC Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of Ajit Colony Welfare Committee and adjoining localities of Aman Vihar, Gobind Nagar, Himmat Colony and Bank Colony (Ward no 32) led by Harcharan Singh, Chairman of the Committee called on the Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan here on Thursday and apprised her of various problems being faced by residents of these colonies due to cattle owned by occupants of Gujjar Basti, Gole Gujral.

“Horses and Buffalos owned by people are often roaming in the fields of locals thereby damaging standing crops.

These animals can be seen standing on main roads, lanes and within built-up areas in these localities thereby spreading dung and dirt everywhere besides inflicting huge loss to local farmers and causing traffic jams. Most of farmers have even abandoned cultivating land for fear of huge losses,” Singh said.

The Deputy Commissioner gave them a patient hearing and assured for redressing the grievances at the earliest.

The deputation comprised of Dr Arun Jandial, General Secretary; B L Koul, President; Amrik Singh, Vikas Sharma, Gurcharan Singh, Surjit Singh, Ashok Kumar and Surinder Singh.