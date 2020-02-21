Ajeya Warrior-V: Indo-UK joint military exercise underway in UK

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ajeya Warrior-V, Indo-UK Joint Military exercise is under progress at Salisbury plains in UK. The contingents of both the Armies carried out joint Patrolling, Cordon & Search operation and Room clearing Drills in Urban scenario.

The exercise will go a long way in honing skills of both the contingents based on sharing of specialised knowledge and tactical expertise gained over a period of time in varied scenarios.

The same will also ensure attainment of desired inter-operability skills to counter any threat in ever changing threat scenarios.