Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to hit theatres on November 27, 2020

Mumbai: “Maidaan”, a sports drama starring Ajay Devgn, is slated to be released on November 27, 2020.
Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film is being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of “Badhaai Ho!” fame.
According to a press release, the film also stars National Award winner Keerthy Suresh opposite Devgn.
The shooting of the VFX-heavy film is underway and the makers plan to wrap shoot by March.
Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah have been credited for screenplay and dialogues, respectively.
“Maidaan” is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. (PTI)
