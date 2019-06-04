Ajatshatru reviews Kheer Bhawani Mela arrangements

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: BJP MLC and Trustee Shree Dharmarth Trust, M.K Ajatshatru Singh on Monday visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Shrine and took stock of various arrangements for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela. The Mata Kheer Bhawani Shrine, being managed by Dharmarth Trust, is expected to attract thousands of devotees in next few days as people from across the country will be participating in three-day long mega-event.

Singh, while reviewing all the arrangements, visited each and every facility. He expressed his satisfaction over the provision of separate toilet blocks for males and females.

He asked the trust authorities to ensure proper hygiene during the Mela. As trustee of Dharmarth trust, he directed the general manager incharge of the shrine to provide all possible assistance to the devotees by way of providing them proper place to stay and to provide them with blankets, etc. He also asked the Trust authorities to depute sufficient number of priests and other support staff for the event. He also talked to concerned authorities for ensuring smooth conduct of the Kheer Bhawani Mela. He expressed hope that just like previous years Tourism Department, Health Services, Security agencies, local administration and the local population will come forward to make the event a grand success.

The Legislator also inspected the Temple premises, accommodation facilities, STP Plant, decoration arrangements, etc. He was informed that the shrine was being beautifully decorated for the Mela and proper space for Langar and other facilities was being provided.

Ajatshatru Singh also went around the local market and met the shopkeepers who assured full cooperation for the Mela. He showed concern for poor condition of the road leading to the Shrine and assured the locals that he will take up the matter with the concerned authorities.

Ajatshatru later offered special prayers at the shrine and wished for peace, prosperity and development in the state.

While interacting with the devotees from various places, he expressed hope that such shrines will promote brotherhood, tolerance and spread a message of co-existence.