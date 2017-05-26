Aiyar meets Hurriyat leaders

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: A civil society group including senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar met moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani at his Hyderpora residence to discuss the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

The group which also included Air Vice Marshal (retired) Kapil Kak, O P Sharma, chairman of the Centre for Peace and Progress, and journalist Vinod Sharma, met Mirwaiz at his Nigeen residence.

“They discussed the prevailing situation in Kashmir,” a Hurriyat spokesman said.

The group was in Srinagar for a discussion on ‘J&K — The Road Ahead’, which was organised on Tuesday.

Mani Shankar Aiyar is part of civil society group from New Delhi. Aiyar attended the conference, organized by NGO Centre for Peace and Progress. The theme of the conference was Discussion on Jammu and Kashmir, The Road Ahead.

The civil society activists have been insisting that the Centre should hold talks with both Hurriyat leaders and Pakistan for a long-term peace in Kashmir Valley.

Mani Shankar Aiyar’s meeting with Syed Ali Shah Geelani comes after a similar delegation led by veteran BJP leader Yashwant Sinha – who, too, is a diplomat-turned-politician. Yashwant Sinha had met several sections of Kashmiri separatist leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani last year.

However, Geelani had later refused to meet a section of leaders from the All Party Delegation from New Delhi later.

This time, while Geelani is meeting Aiyar, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik has refused to meet the Congress leader. It is being said Mani Shankar Aiyar had sought an appointment but Yasin Malik rejected the request.

Though, it is not clear at this point, whether Mani Shankar Aiyar is in communication with some in the Narendra Modi government as he meets Syed Ali Shah Geelani. But, the timing of his meeting has given rise to such speculations.

Aiyar has been critical of the Narendra Modi government and the Prime Minister over a range of issues.