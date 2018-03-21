AITUCC calls on Lone, discusses Anganwari workers’ issues

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In support of Anganwari Worker and Helpers Union, who are on strike since March 5, 2018, a deputation of All India Trade Union Congress Council (AITUCC) of Jammu & Kashmir led by Suresh Kumar Sharma and Ajaz Ahmed met Sajjad Ahmad Lone, Minister of Social Welfare Department and discussed the demands of agitating workers.

The deputation apprised the minister of the demands of Anganwari workers which include enhancement in salary, departmental promotion scheme as per SRO 16, retirement age upto 65 years, increment at Rs 50 per year on account of freight charges and fuel charges etc.

The minister assured that all demands are under consideration and the same shall be settled at the earliest.