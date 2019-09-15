Airtel adding to miseries of people: Citizen’s Forum

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Citizens Forum President R.K Chadha expressed concern over the problems being faced by people of Jammu region due to poor of mobile services by Airtel.

Chadha said that the people used to pay bills via Airtel App but due to absence of Internet services in J&K since August 5 they are not able to pay bills. He said that Airtel is charging full monthly bills without providing internet service.

Chadha requested to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to take up this issue with TRAI for issuing suitable instructions to all mobile companies providing services in J&K for not charging internet cost from the consumers.

The signatory to the statement included S.S Wazir, Dr Ravinder Madan, Dr Arun Gupta, R.K Handa, Arun Sharma, S.K Gupta, Lalit Mahajan, Deepak Handa, Lalit Makin, Harbans Wahi, Jit Pal Sahni, Ashok Parihar, Anil Sethi, Anuj Dewan Raina, Aditya Sharma, Ashok Misra, M.S Kapoor, Veena Handa, Pooja Malhotra, Sarita Oswal, Samir Bhasin and Sunny Dua.