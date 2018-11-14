AIRCRAFT PROCUREMENT

Share Share 0 Share 0

This is for the first time that Services are asked to be part of legal battle going on in Supreme Court. The issue is about the procurement of Rafale aircraft from France. This is for the first time the Apex Court has asked the user Indian Air Force officers opinion on the pricing and efficacy of the aircraft which has been marred by an unwanted controversy raked up by the opposition party Congress . The IAF officers appeared before a Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that had sought their assistance in the case sidelining the Defence Ministry officials. Generally it is the Babu sitting in office appearing in such cases. The Bench, also comprising Justices S. K Kaul and K. M Joseph, asked the officials about the latest induction in the Air Force. They told the Bench that Sukhoi 30s is the latest to be inducted which is a 3.5 generation aircraft and added that they did not have 4th or 5th generation aircraft. The Top Court then said, “it means there has been no induction of aircraft since 1985”.The political lethargy and inertia has made a mockery of the nation as far as procurement of aircrafts much needed for air force, which protects nation’s airspace and maritime boundaries. The depleting serviceable aircraft with IAF if taken under consideration it will be alarming. With the changing geopolitical environment India cannot sit and watch and allow the enemy to take the nation for a ride. The IAF wants the acquisition procedure for acquiring the new aircraft to be completed in the shortest possible time and that will be possible only if they are allowed to go for a government-to-government deal with a foreign country. Even the much hyped government to government deal would take four years for the first plane to be delivered, and this would be the only way to end the vicious circle of delays.