Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti extended till March 8

New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday extended till March 8 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis scam cases filed by the CBI and the ED.
The ED told Special Judge O P Saini that Karti Chidambaram has been asked by the agency to appear before it on March 5, 6, 7 and 12 for questioning in the cases.
The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. (PTI)
