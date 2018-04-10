Aircel-Maxis case: ED questions Karti

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate today questioned former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel Maxis money laundering case, officials said today.
This is the first time the agency is questioning him in connection with the case, they said.
The case relates to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2006 by then finance minister P Chidambaram.
The agency is investigating “the circumstances of the FIPB approval granted by the then finance minister”, an official said. (PTI0
