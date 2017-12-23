AirAsia flight resumes journey to Kuala Lumpur

Chennai: The Kuala Lumpur-bound AirAsia flight that returned to the airport here after suffering a bird hit resumed its journey today, the airliner said.

The departure of the aircraft with 166 passengers was delayed after it experienced a bird strike yesterday, AirAsia said in a statement to PTI.

However, the flight departed for Kuala Lumpur from Chennai at 0330hrs today, it said.

The safety of the our guests is of utmost importance.

All affected guests were informed accordingly and necessary assistance was provided, it added. (PTI)