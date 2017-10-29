AirArabia flight suffers bird hit during landing in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: An Air Arabia flight with 107 passengers onboard suffered a bird hit while landing at the airport here early today.

The flight coming from Sharjah was about to land around 3.30 AM when it was hit by a peacock, airport sources said.

However, the pilot managed to land it safely, they said.

Owing to the incident, the departure of the return flight has been delayed and a technical team from Chennai is attending to the problem,, they added.

Nearly 165 passengers, including those travelling to Haj pilgrimage, who have been booked on the flight were accommodated in nearby hotels, sources said.

Meanwhile, one Hakim, hailing from Malappuram in Kerala, who is reportedly wanted in connection with a case of abetment of suicide of his wife in Kerala was detained by immigration officials on his arrival from Sharjah, they said. (PTI)