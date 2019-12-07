Air quality very poor in Delhi

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was in the “very poor” category Saturday morning.
The overall air quality in the city was 370 at 9.45 am; it was ‘severe’ with an AQI of 404 at 4 pm Friday.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Taapsee Pannu to feature in Mithali Raj biopic
Feel guilty for not understanding Shaheen much: Alia on sister’s battle with depression
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper