Air quality in Delhi turns “very poor”

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital turned “very poor” on Thursday due to falling temperatures, high humidity and calm winds.
The air quality index in the city crossed the 300 mark for the first time in 11 days and stood at 339 at 8 am.
Pollution levels in a few areas, including Jahangirpuri (405), Rohini (404) and Nehru Nagar (406) shot up to severe levels. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Taapsee Pannu to feature in Mithali Raj biopic
Feel guilty for not understanding Shaheen much: Alia on sister’s battle with depression
Healthy diet, lifestyle best defence to fight CVD: Dr Sushil
I’ve had most number of obituaries written for my career: Vivek Oberoi
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper