Air quality in Delhi remains in severe zone

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the severe zone on Monday morning.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 448 at 9.38 am. The air quality had entered the severe zone on Saturday.

In the neighbouring areas of Ghaziabad (439), Faridabad (465), Noida (471) and Greater Noida (448) also, the AQI was in the severe category.

Gurugram’s AQI stood at 344.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good , 51-100 satisfactory , 101-200 moderate , 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe. Above 500 is severe-plus emergency category.

The frigid temperatures, high humidity and low wind speed allowed accumulation of pollutants leading to further deterioration in the national capital’s air quality on Sunday. The overall air quality index stood at 437 at 4 pm. (PTI)