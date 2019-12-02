Air quality in city in poor category

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the poor category on Monday morning.
The air quality index (AQI) stood at 283 at 7.43 am, according to the CPCB.
The air quality in the national capital turned poor on Sunday, primarily due to slow wind speed, and is likely to dip further. (PTI)
