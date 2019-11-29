Air quality improves in city, light rains predicted

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the “satisfactory” category on Friday morning.
The Air Quality Index stood at 79.
The MeT department has predicted light rains in later parts of the day.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category. (PTI)
