Air pollution: Delhi Govt issues health advisory

Agency

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government issued a health advisory on Sunday in view of the severe air pollution in the city and asked people to avoid outdoor activities as much as possible, especially during the morning and late evening hours. In a statement, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the air pollution had reached the severe level and asked people to follow the dos and don’ts as mentioned in the advisory.

The advisory said the air pollution might cause respiratory problems in healthy people on a prolonged exposure and pronounced respiratory or other serious illnesses for the vulnerable population even on a short exposure.

“The general public is, therefore, advised to avoid outdoor physical activities, especially during morning and late evening hours,” it stated. The vulnerable population was advised to strictly avoid outdoor activities, remain indoors and keep activity levels low.

The vulnerable population comprises elderly people, children aged below five years, pregnant women and those with a poor nutritional status. Traffic police personnel, rickshaw-pullers and roadside vendors were advised to take extra precautions. The dos and don’ts asked people to remain indoors and reschedule their outdoor activities, consult doctors in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain and irritation in the eyes.

Using N95 masks, avoiding heavy traffic and polluted areas, keeping doors and windows closed in the morning and late evening were also advised by the government.