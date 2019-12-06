AIR News unit Jammu celebrates Foundation Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Regional News Unit of All India Radio (AIR) Jammu on Friday celebrated its 49th Foundation Day. The strategically important News Unit was set up in 1971 to counter the malicious propaganda dished out by Radio Pakistan besides making people aware about ground realities about 1971 Indo-Pak war. At present time, the News Unit has become a household name in Jammu, providing people with authentic news and analysis.

On the Foundation Day, the News Unit broadcasted an hour long special live phone-in-programme, wherein former celebrated News Readers including Narendra Bhasin and Chanchal Bhasin and Head of News Unit, Ramesh Kumar Raina interacted with callers and shared their experiences. The callers hugely appreciated the growth of unit during last five decades and contributions in promotion of local culture besides providing people with credible and timely news and information.

Complementing the News Unit, Advisor K K Sharma said, “It has tremendously contributed in growth and development of Jammu and Kashmir and is countering fake news and propaganda from across the border by presenting authentic news and its analysis.” He further said that the News unit has helped in promoting welfare and developmental initiatives of the government in the last five decades.

The Principal Director General of News, All India Radio New Delhi, Ira Joshi complimented the News Unit for playing a vital role in countering anti-India propaganda from across the border and reaching out to every nook and corner of the state with facts and news. Started with a Dogri bulletin, the Jammu News Unit of All India Radio has made rapid strides in reaching out to people with credible news and information and at present, five news bulletins including three in Dogri and two in Gojri language are broadcasted on daily basis. Apart from daily news, counter propaganda commentary, FM Headlines and various other current affairs programmes based on social issues are also being produced by the News unit on daily basis.

Given the demography of Jammu division which has a large chunk of population residing in far flung areas, the News Unit is the only source of news and information to people living in remote, far flung and border areas.