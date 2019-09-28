Air India launches flight between Dehradun-Varanasi

Dehradun: Air India on Saturday launched a flight between Dehradun and Varanasi, an official said.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off the inaugural flight between the two cities from the Jollygrant airport here at 1.10 pm.

There were 115 passengers on board the 120-seater Airbus aircraft, the official said, adding that the flight will operate twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday.

Speaking at the launch, Rawat said expansion of air connectivity in Uttarakhand will give a boost to both tourism and investments in the state.

The ceremony was also attended by BJP MP from Tehri Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Air India Executive Director Gopala Krishnan Aruna. (PTI)